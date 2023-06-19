ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Is it true that “No one wants to work anymore?” That’s a common refrain you’ll hear from business owners who can’t find employees to fill open positions.
The U.S. job market has changed drastically in years since the COVID-19 pandemic. First, workers lost jobs as local governments ordered businesses to close to stop the spread of the virus. Others were forced to work from home and found a greater life-work balance. When life got back to normal, the world experienced The Great Resignation, as Americans quit their jobs in record numbers.
Some opted to trade a nine-hour-a-day job for the “gig economy,” setting their own schedule with work-at-will employers like Uber or DoorDash. Others found income by posting videos of their day-to-day activities or hobbies on YouTube or TikTok.
Others simply left their jobs for better opportunities and better pay, while employers struggled to maintain staffing and product quality as laws were passed to raise the minimum wage, and customer service standards plummeted.
Some states, like Illinois, have even considered loosening child labor laws to allow children to fill voids in the job market.
But employers in the following industries are having the worst time recruiting new talent, according to FinanceBuzz:
- Hospitality: The quitting rate for jobs in entertainment, hotels, and recreation was twice the national average of all jobs in autumn 2021.
- Teachers: Many educators are leaving the profession due to low pay, being overworked, and having to walk a line new social curricula and angry parents.
- Nursing: Many nurses quit the profession after being overworked during the COVID-19 pandemic, where even retired nurses were called back into action. Key issues of concern are aging population, aging workforce, and burnout.
- Retail: Businesses are having trouble attracting retail workers, with 70% of openings left vacant, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
- Manufacturing: The industry estimates there could be 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030, with the industry struggling to find entry-level and skilled blue-collar workers.
- Warehouse workers: Companies are expanding their investment in automation in an effort to meet customer demand.
- Food Service: Even though the food service industry is expected to grow in the next 10 years, there are 955,100 projected job openings each year, often because workers move to better-paying jobs or retire. Companies are investing more in automation in this industry as well.
- Truck Drivers: High stress leads to a high turnover rate in the truck driving industry, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Tech Sector: According to a 2021 report, 72% of tech employees are thinking of leaving the field in the next year citing inflexible work hours, with 4 in 10 saying they didn’t see opportunities for career advancement.
- Accountants: Fewer students are pursing accounting, leaving firms at a loss.
- Skilled Trades: Plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and other skilled trade workers are dwindling as younger people have less interest in labor. However, 85% of young people appreciated skilled trade workers, but only 16% said they had any interest in pursuing that type of career.
- Burial Ground Custodians: Groundskeeping jobs at cemeteries are always going to be needed, but no one seems to want them. The average national salary for cemetery custodians is $40,000, according to ZipRecruiter.