ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Is it true that “No one wants to work anymore?” That’s a common refrain you’ll hear from business owners who can’t find employees to fill open positions.

The U.S. job market has changed drastically in years since the COVID-19 pandemic. First, workers lost jobs as local governments ordered businesses to close to stop the spread of the virus. Others were forced to work from home and found a greater life-work balance. When life got back to normal, the world experienced The Great Resignation, as Americans quit their jobs in record numbers.

Some opted to trade a nine-hour-a-day job for the “gig economy,” setting their own schedule with work-at-will employers like Uber or DoorDash. Others found income by posting videos of their day-to-day activities or hobbies on YouTube or TikTok.

Others simply left their jobs for better opportunities and better pay, while employers struggled to maintain staffing and product quality as laws were passed to raise the minimum wage, and customer service standards plummeted.

Some states, like Illinois, have even considered loosening child labor laws to allow children to fill voids in the job market.

But employers in the following industries are having the worst time recruiting new talent, according to FinanceBuzz: