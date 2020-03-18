Nomination for Winnebago County State’s Attorney in dead heat

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – The race for the Republican nomination for the Winnebago County State’s Attorney has come to a standstill as the two candidates are in a dead heat Wednesday night.

David Gill and J Hanley both have 8,312 votes in their competition to represent Republicans in the November election.

The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office says it is still counting ballots, and it could take up to 2 weeks for a winner to emerge.

Gill promised to curb crime by ensuring stiff sentences are given to convicted criminals. He told Eyewitness News in February that would send a message to the community.

One of Hanley’s campaign promises was to empower police in order to curb crime. That would include, more wiretaps. As the county’s top prosecutor, he would want to focus on crimes involving gangs, domestic violence, and child abuse.

The winner will face Paul Carpenter (D) in the November election. Carpenter ran unopposed in the primary.

Current State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross chose not to run for the position after replacing Joe Bruscato, who became a 17th judicial circuit court judge in the November 2018 election.

