(WTVO) — New data shows U.S. sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 32% over one year ago as the Wall Street Journal reports it is gaining in popularity among young adults.

There are also more alcohol-free beer options available in stores, the report says, adding that improvements in brewing technology are allowing for alcohol-free beer to taste more like traditional beer.

It’s also helping to boost sales.

Heineken 0.0 is now the top-selling non-alcoholic beer in the market.

Gen Z consumers make up the largest group of consumers, with studies showing a decline in drinking among young people.

Some explanations given include that young people socialize more online than in person, or increased marijuana use, where it is legal, could be a factor.