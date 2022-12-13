WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Department of Energy has dismissed Sam Brinton, an outspoken “queer activist” who oversaw spent nuclear fuel for the Biden administration, after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents.

According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of Energy, took a Vera Bradley suitcase valued at $2,325 from the luggage return at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16th.

Brinton was charged with felony theft of moveable property without consent.

Then, police in Las Vegas, Nevada, issued an arrest warrant for Brinton after an officer recognized the nuclear official as a suspect in a July 6th report of stolen luggage at Harry Reid International Airport.

“Numerous news articles covering the story had photographs of Brinton” who an officer “immediately recognized as the suspect pertaining to” the Las Vegas theft, according to the arrest warrant, Insider reporter.

Brinton has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing a bag that contained $1,700 in jewelry and $500 in makeup, with a total value, case and all, of $3,670, police said.

Police in Las Vegas said Brinton could clearly be seen in surveillance footage stealing the luggage from the baggage claim and “leaving with it.”

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Briton gained attention as one of the first non-binary government officials, and raised eyebrows on social media for open advocacy of sexual fetishism and expressed enthusiasm for “puppy play,” a sexual “kink” involving role-playing as animals, in a post in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017.

Brinton, a graduate of MIT with dual master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and technology, has also been an activist for Global Zero and the gay and transgender suicide prevention organization, The Trevor Project, and has advocated against gay conversion therapy.

Brinton previously advised President Donald Trump on nuclear waste matters, according to The Washington Examiner.