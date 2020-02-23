Non-profit raises money for local veterans’ trip of a lifetime

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The nonprofit group, VetsRoll held their biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday. The 7th annual event was hosted at Rascal’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park.

Some veterans who already were able to make the trip to D.C. are giving back to give others that experience.

For the past 11 years, VetsRoll has sent Stateline veterans on a four-day trip to the nation’s capitol free of charge, thanks to generous donors.

Besides their hard-earned money, many donors also volunteer their time and welcome the veterans when they get home.

“That was probably the most awesome trip I’ve ever been on,” explained Veteran Richard Martin. “People standing on the roads and bridges saluting- it was quite an amazing trip,” he said.

The Fundraiser Chair, Debbie Larson, understands how much the program means since she went on the trip with her father, who is a World War II veteran.

“Thousands of people come out. They’re waving flags, they’re cheering veterans as they have their welcome home. We just appreciate our heroes for what they’ve done to serve our country, and it’s really nice that the community is so supportive of that,” Larson explained.

Last year’s event raised $21,000. For more information, click here.

