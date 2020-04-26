Northern Illinois Food Bank hosts pop-up market for over 1,200 local families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Illinois Food Bank distributed food on Saturday in Rockford during a much need time. Ernie Hamvy is just one of the many people who were thankful for the day’s event.

“I think it’s a very well needed, appreciated thing for a great many people. A lot of people are having a hard time and are struggling through with work and everything else,” explained Hamvy.

Large companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Trader Joe’s were able to provide the non-profit with 4 truckloads of food–enough to feed over 3,000 families. Truckloads of food were hauled into the former Circuit City parking lot.

Hundreds of cars lined up as over 120 volunteers loaded food into cars. More than 1,200 households were served in total.







“The most rewarding part of this job is seeing everyone come together in this unprecedented times and there are moments in all of our lives where we need a little help and seeing us being able to receive and give help is such a blessing,” explained Julie Yurko, the President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Saturday’s event in Rockford marked the third pop-up market event the Northern Illinios Food Bank has held in April, after previously serving families in Joliet and Geneva. The food bank plans to host more events soon, but nothing is scheduled as of now.

A SNAP hotline is available at 844-600-7627 for people in need.

