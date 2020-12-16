Northwestern Illinois YWCA receives generous donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A billionaire philanthropist chooses another Stateline non-profit as a Christmas cause.

MacKenzie Scott donated $1 million to the Northwestern Illinois YWCA. The announcement comes just a day after the donor offered a $3 million gift to the Northern Illinois Goodwill.

The YWCA can use the donation however they wish in order to make the greatest impact. Organization leaders say a team will be created to determine spending and that unrestricted donations of this caliber are far and in between.

“This is something that rarely happens. You just don’t receive $1 million in unrestricted funding to use however you want, really ever. It’s just been an absolutely surreal experience,” said YWCA President & CEO Kris Machajewski.

In total, Scott donated $4 billion dollars to hundreds of organizations across the country.

