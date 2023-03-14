CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WTVO) — You might think people will be stripping down their cars for a “naked car show,” but no — a village near Madison is hosting a “Nude Car Show” designed for naked adults to take it all off and admire glistening, waxed cars.

The “Annual Nude Car Show” is set to take place August 12th, 2023 at the Valley View Recreation Club in Cambridge, Wisconsin, about 20 miles east of Madison, at N3080 East Rockdale Road.

The 4-day nude event was advertised on Facebook by The Naturist Society, a Wisconsin organization “that celebrates the nude human form as inherently wholesome and natural.”

The Valley View Recreation Club is a “small, rustic nudist club (not clothing-optional)” that offers “17 acres of tree-lined sunning lawns, shady woods, and sun-drenched open areas surrounding our heated pool, volleyball court and clubhouse.”

The car show, running from 9 a.m. Thursday, August 10th through 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 13th, will include options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, raffles and 50/50 drawing, karaoke, with car awards, and a Parade of Cars.

Other events this summer at Valley View include Wisconsin’s Naked Mile and Body Painting Festival, T&A trivia, women’s naked volleyball tournament, co-ed naked volleyball tournament, and more.