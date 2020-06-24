NY woman driving vehicle that struck officers during protest now charged with attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman who police say was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck officers during a protest in Buffalo appeared in court on Wednesday.

Deyanna Davis had been charged with aggravated assault as the driver of that vehicle, but is now additionally accused of attempted murder.

Police say the Ford Explorer ran into a State Trooper, and other officers, trying to move a crowd of demonstrators earlier this month.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says Davis should be released from jail.

“In my conversations with it was either the police commissioner or mayor, maybe both, even a person who doesn’t have a police background can see that was just what it was an accident. And most people are not incarcerated because of an accident,” Peoples-Stokes said.

Two men described as passengers in the car are also charged in connection with the incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

