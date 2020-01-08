Oakdale Tabernacle set to be demolished

FREEPORT, Ill. — Freeport’s Oakdale Tabernacle is set to be demolished.

After nearly 50 residents poured out to Tuesday’s meeting the Freeport Park District elected to tear the tabernacle down.

This isn’t the first time the tabernacle issue has come up.

The Park District put a resolution on the 2018 ballot asking to restore the building, spending up to $1.3 million to restore it, but it did not pass.

Park District commissioners say the building is not structurally sound.

A group of residents hoping to save the 103 year old structure held a protest before the decision and consider the tabernacle a historic landmark worth saving.

Board member Debbie Schwartz asked the protesters why they waited to voice their opinions until recently.

“Now we get to the bitter end and everyone finds fault with us. There’s something wrong with that, there really is,” said Schwartz.

“I’m sad that the opportunity will be lost to bring money into the community,” said Friends of the Freeport Park District member Jody Coss. “I’m sad that they didn’t have the foresight to realize that they do not need to spend 1.3 million dollars to get that building in a useable state.”