Obama a fan of Rockford film ‘Minding the Gap’

Rockford, Ill. – Former President Barack Obama is sharing his favorites of 2018. On the list he posted to Instagram, ‘Minding the Gap’ was one of his top movies. The documentary by Rockford native Bing Liu follows the struggles of three young men growing up in the city.

The New York Film Critics Circle awarded ‘Minding the Gap’ the Best Documentary of 2018.

It was also chosen as one of the Top Five Documentaries by the National Board of Review, received two Independent Spirit Award nominations, and two pre-announced awards for Emerging Filmmaker and Best Editing, and a nomination for Best Feature by the International Documentary Association.

Obama also lists his favorite books and songs for the year.