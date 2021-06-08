Obama says he sees dangers with ‘cancel’ culture: ‘We don’t expect anyone to be perfect’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders in a Town Hall-styled session. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — 44th President Barack Obama admits there are dangers of going too far with ‘cancel culture.’

In an interview with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper, the former president voiced some concerns about condemning others for ‘not being perfect.’

“A lot of the dangers of cancel culture and condemning people all the time…my daughters will acknowledge that sometimes among their peer group or college campuses you’ll see folks going overboard,” Obama said.

“We don’t expect everyone to be perfect. We don’t expect everybody to be politically correct all the time, but we will call out institutions or individuals if they are being cruel.”

Former President Barack Obama says cancel culture goes “overboard,” but highlights calling out “institutions or individuals if they are being cruel.” pic.twitter.com/2Se5EECmGn — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021

Obama said however he was impressed with his daughters’ generation for prioritizing equality.

“There are things they take for granted that I want them to take for granted. But what I find interesting is that they’re also starting to be very strategic about how to engage the system and change it,” he said.

In 2019, Obama voiced concerns about ‘purity tests’ given to 2020 Democratic candidates.

Obama urged Democrats to “chill out,” saying, “The truth of the matter is that every candidate on that stage believes we should provide” better health care and education and address climate change.

He’s cautioned “woke” activists against embracing “cancel culture” and urged the party to not adopt positions that could cost them in the general election.

“That’s not bringing about change,” he said during a recent Obama Foundation event. “If all you are doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far.”