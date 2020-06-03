Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Miami. Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party’s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on camera Wednesday.

The former president is participating in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series. He’ll be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

This will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.

The town hall will be streamed live on Obama.org at 4 p.m. CT.

