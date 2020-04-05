Obert Farms forced to dump loads of milk

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)- Obert Farms announced on Facebook Saturday that low demand due to grocery store restrictions on how much milk can be purchased, as well as school and restaurant closures, have forced them to dump loads of milk.

Obert Farms says the COVID-19 crisis is shaking many businesses, including the dairy industry. Obert Farms is asking consumers to purchase an extra gallon of milk to share with a neighbor or donate to a food bank.

The farm added that since they do not process the milk themselves, laws prevent them from selling or donating raw milk.