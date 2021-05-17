Off-duty Chicago cop killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop: authorities

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed and another person was injured after a high-speed crash in Arlington Heights.

Emergency crews responded around 1 a.m. Monday to 602 S. Reuter for reports of a crash.

According to police, a Black Toyota 4Runner was traveling at a high-speed on Northbound Wilke Rd. from Algonquin Rd. As the vehicle reached the area of Wilke Rd. and W. Kirchoff Rd., it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, continued across Kirchoff Rd., and landed in the backyard of 602 S. Reuter.

First responders found two victims outside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old off-duty officer from Chicago was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jose L. Castro.

A 33-year-old passenger was transported and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

Before the crash, an on-duty Rolling Meadows officer saw the 4Runner speeding down Algonquin Road, just under two miles from the scene of the crash. Officials say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the off-duty Chicago officer fled and crossed into Arlington Heights jurisdiction, so the Rolling Meadows officer did not pursue the vehicle.

No other people were injured in the crash.

This incident is ongoing and the investigation remains active.