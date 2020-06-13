Officer injured in police chase that ended in crash in Winnebago County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One officer suffered minor injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Friday night in Boone County.

Officials say that police got involved with a chase with an alleged stolen vehicle. Police performed a pit maneuver to bring the car to a crashing halt.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

