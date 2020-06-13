BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One officer suffered minor injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Friday night in Winnebago County.
Officials say that police got involved with a chase with an alleged stolen vehicle. Police performed a pit maneuver to bring the car to a crashing halt.
We’ll have more details as they become available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officer injured in police chase that ended in crash in Winnebago County
- Illinois reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, positivity rate down to 3%
- Arkansas Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes
- Manhunt underway for escaped inmate after Mississippi deputy shot, killed
- Black man found hanged at California park; community members question ‘initial impression’ of suicide
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!