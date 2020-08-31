Officer shot in South St. Louis shooting passes away

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night that Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon has passed away. Officer Bohannon was shot in the head Saturday afternoon while answering a call for service related to a shooting in the area of the 3700 block of Hartford.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody Sunday morning after a 12-hour standoff at a home on Hartford Street.

Bohannon had been on the force three and a half years.

Chief Hayden Saturday said the officers responded to a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening, two blocks south of Tower Grove Park off Grand Boulevard. As officers were looking for a victim the suspect opened fire on the officers from inside of a home on the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

The suspect apparently went into the home, which was not his, and ordered a couple out at gunpoint prior to the shooting involving the officers.

Our sister station Fox 2 spoke with the owners of the home on Hartford where the suspect barricaded himself during the lengthy stand-off with police.

Steve and Mimi Haag say they heard a man yell in the alley behind their home that he had been shot about 5:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday evening. They say they were familiar with the man because he frequents the neighborhood looking through dumpsters.

Mimi told Fox 2 she saw the man had been grazed by a bullet and called police. Meanwhile, Steve says he went to the front of the home and came face to face with the suspect armed with a gun inside the house. Steve and Mimi say their door was unlocked because they were having their pastor over for dinner.

Mimi says the suspect told her to put down the phone. She did and she and her husband went out the back of the home and the entire frightening episode unfolded from there.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.



We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says the suspect shot both officers from inside the Haag’s home after police responded to the original shooting call.

Hayden says as officers were looking for the shooting victim the suspect opened fire hitting one of the officers in the head, critically wounding him. As police were helping the officer who was hit, the second officer was shot in the leg.

After that, a standoff started between police and the suspect that lasted for hours until the suspect was arrested.

The critically hurt officer was rushed to SLU Hospital where he was rushed into surgery. Police say Officer Bohannon was 29-year-old.

The other officer went to Barnes for treatment of what is described as a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. Police said this officer is 30 years old man with less than six months of experience on the police force. He was released from the hospital Sunday.

The Haag’s and another neighbor told Fox 2 that police shot what appeared to be tear gas into their home. Eventually, the suspect came out and was arrested. Police said the suspect is a 43-year-old man.

The name of the second officer and the suspect have not been released yet.

Sunday morning, St. Louis Police and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson were seen entering the hospital.

Meanwhile, SLU Hospital is in the midst of transferring over to their new facility on Sunday starting with their emergency room at 6 a.m.

The department says Officer Bohannon is married and has 3 children.

Chief Hayden says the 2 officers were the seventh and eighth Saint Louis city police officers to be shot in the line of duty since June 1st.

MORE HEADLINES: