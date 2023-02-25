VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified in Friday’s officer-involved shooting that left a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

State police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Justin Henry of Urbana, IL. Henry was flown to Indianapolis with gunshot wounds following the shooting.

State police also confirmed all officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave. Those officers include:

Deputy Joey Wilson (Vermillion County)

Deputy Keith Warner (Vermillion County)

Deputy Chad Hennis (Vermillion County)

Deputy Shawn Clover (Parke County)

Deputy Ethan Stonebraker (Fountain County)

Officer Ian Redman (Rockville Police Department)

Master Trooper Charles Murphy (Indiana State Police)

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:55 p.m. Danville, Illinois police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle. After running the license plate, it was determined that Henry, the driver, was wanted for attempted murder.

A pursuit began and traveled from Illinois into Indiana onto State Road 63 and several county roads. Ames said the vehicle stopped at 1400 West and 700 South near Dana, Indiana.

Photo of Deputy Joey Wilson provided by ISP

As the vehicle came to a stop, Henry stepped out of the vehicle and fired at the sheriff’s deputy, striking him in the leg.

Ames identified the shot deputy as Joey Wilson. Wilson has worked with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office for five years.

Ames said Henry then jumped a nearby fence and ran into a barn. Inside the barn, Henry reportedly started a farm truck and drove through the barn doors.

Officers fired at the truck, striking Henry. Ames said medical aid was immediately rendered to Henry, and he was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana. He was then flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

THere has been no word on the severity or current condition of Henry.

Image from the scene (WTWO)

Deputy Wilson is reportedly dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow.

Indiana State Police will handle the continuing investigation. No more information was available at this time.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

Sgt. Ames spoke to WTWO’s Terry Craig live, view the interview below:

Original: Earlier this evening there was an officer-involved shooting with a suspect near Dana, Indiana.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, the officer was being transported to the hospital.

He also said the suspect is in custody.

The incident took place in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

The status of the officer and the suspect isn’t known at this time.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.