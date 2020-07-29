Officials respond to apartment fire on Auburn Court in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — First responders were called to the scene of an apartment fire near the 1200 block of Auburn Court in Rockford. Fire and smoke appeared to have started in the second floor.

The call came over the scanner around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was inside the home. However, officials say one female was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

