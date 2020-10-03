Suspect shot by Rockford officer was wanted on several warrants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office was joined the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force to update the public on an ongoing investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Friday night, a pursuit ended with a suspect being shot by a Rockford Police officer.

Investigators say that a Rockford Police Officer observed 21-year-old Tyris S. Jones and recognized him as he is wanted on warrants through the Rockford Police Department for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Police say the suspect then allegedly led officers on a nearly ten-minute chase, which ended when the suspect reportedly avoided stop sticks and hit another car at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and South Main St.

After Jones crashed his vehicle, officials say that he ran to another nearby vehicle appearing to have a weapon when the officer fired his weapon. Officials never recovered a weapon at the scene.

Officials say that the officer fired his gun five times, striking Jones three times: one in the right arm and twice in the lower back.

The suspect suffered critical injuries but is in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Winnebago County States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said that the investigation is now in the hands of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and no Rockford Police officers are involved.

Hite Ross said she understands that there is public interest in finding out more about the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

“During the investigative process, I ask for patience, peace, and calm. Once the investigation has been completed and reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office, the results of the investigation and the decision by the State’s Attorney’s Office will be conveyed to the public,” Hite Ross said in a press release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional information to come forward and contact police or Crimestoppers at (815) 963-7867.

