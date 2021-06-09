Ogle County police use drones, K9 to capture suspect found hiding in a tree

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — After speeding away from police, Ogle County police say they arrested Johnathan Parker, 37, of Mt. Morris, after a K9 and drone found him hiding in a tree.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Chrysler on Ridge Road in Oregon for speeding. When the car refused to stop, deputies chased the vehicle until the intersection of Ridge Road and Pines Road where the driver got out, police said.

A K9 and a drone were employed, and Parker was allegedly found hiding in a tree 30 feet away. Oregon Fire and Ambulance were employed to get him down, according to authorities.

Parker was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Possession of Methamphetamine, and an outstanding Ogle County warrant for Mob Action.

Police say he was also a suspect in a prior crime and was also charged with Burglary and Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

The two passengers in the car, Angela Baker, 35, of Dixon, and Sierra Piester, 27, of Prophetstown, were also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Baker also had a Lee County warrant for her arrest on the charge of Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

All three were taken into custody and booked into the Ogle County Jail.