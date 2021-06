OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County State’s Attorney says Tanya Thomas, 52, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for identity theft.

In March of 2021, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department and Byron Police Department were made aware of a woman cashing stolen checks using false identities at Stillman Bank locations in Oregon and Byron.

Thomas was charged with Identity Theft and was sentenced to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.