Old Settler Days in Rockton still scheduled for Thursday as planned

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chemtool fire comes the same week a Rockton tradition is slated to begin.

Old Settlers Days is supposed to start Thursday. At this point, Rockton Mayor John Peterson says that date is still a go.

But Rockton fire chief Kirk Wilson warns that if the plume of smoke from the explosion ends up being a health concern, the start date could change.

“As far as Old Settlers Day is concerned, beginning Thursday, it’s still being planned however, it could change. So, right now things are kind of up in the air. But as the mayor said, right now it’s still a go,” said Chief Wilson.

Old Settlers Day organizers took to Facebook Tuesday morning and say they have been in constant contact with firefighters and the festival is still on.

