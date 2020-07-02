Old Time Pottery files bankruptcy, closing Rockford store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Old Time Pottery announced it has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close its Rockford store.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company made the announcement on Monday that it had begun filings, after its finances collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to COVID-19, Old Time Pottery was growing profitability at a near-record pace. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the company experienced a sudden and precipitous decline in sales that lasted for six weeks with mandates to close numerous store locations in accordance with state and local government regulations,” the company said in a news release.

In addition to its Rockford store, Old Time Pottery will close stores in Fayetteville, N.C., North Charleston, S.C. and Orlando, Florida.

Currently, Old Time Pottery operates 43 stores in 11 states, according to its website.

In addition to Old Time Pottery, Tuesday Morning and Chuck E. Cheese have recently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

