Older residents feel left in the dark as they wait for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Phase 1B of Ilinois’ COVID vaccination plan includes residents 65 and older. In Winnebago County, that’s a big part of the population.

Just because someone qualifies, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get the shot right away. Some local residents who are 65 years and older have been left to anticipate when they’ll receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It makes me feel like a second-class citizen, and it also disturbs me because I could catch it and so could my wife,” said Machesney Park resident Tom Strickland.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell says the health department is focusing on essential workers while health clinics are vaccinating the rest.

“We felt that the most expeditious and efficient for them to be able to vaccinate their patient population and let us focus on these front line essential workers that are out having to work and really can’t wait to get a vaccine at a clinic during the day,” Dr. Martell said.

For residents looking to fast track the process, Martell suggests registering at multiple health facilities. Clinics such as Oak Street Health in Rockford are administering the doses daily.

“We at Oak Street Health feel very strongly that we want to do our part to help out and helping the community,” said Oak Street’s Medical Director Dr. Carlos Aguero Medina.

Dr. Carlos Aguero Medina says to register, there’s a banner on their website that you click on then fill in your information. Later, you’ll be contacted by an employee to schedule your vaccine.

You can also call the facility at 815-201-1970 to register.

“When we started, we didn’t have many patients and today we saw 60 people and that was our limit, and we’re expecting we’re going to see those kind of numbers,” he added. “We want that to go up, but that’s what we’re able to do now. I’m hoping in the future we can offer more.”