LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Actress Olivia Wilde left little to the imagination with the sheer lingerie Dior dress she wore to the People’s Choice Awards this week.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

Wilde received the Dramatic Movie award for her film Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed, and stars her former boyfriend, singer Harry Styles.

The couple recently split after two years.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

Styles was not present at the show.

“Obviously this award isn’t for me. It’s for the entire production. It is such an honor to accept it on behalf of the entire ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ family,” she said, according to FOX News.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

The see-through, lace Dior dress was styled by Karla Welch and featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Wilde wore nothing underneath except hot pants and a black belt.