One additional COVID-19 death in Winnebago County, surpasses 500 total cases in total

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says one more person has died of coronavirus, and there are 37 new cases on Saturday.

There are a total of 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 19 deaths so far. A total of 5,978 tests have been distributed throughout the county, 2,859 of which are still pending.2,618 tests have come back negative.

The WCHD also says 100 people have recovered from the disease.

