ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says one more person has died of coronavirus, and there are 37 new cases on Saturday.
There are a total of 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 19 deaths so far. A total of 5,978 tests have been distributed throughout the county, 2,859 of which are still pending.2,618 tests have come back negative.
The WCHD also says 100 people have recovered from the disease.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bears decline Trubisky’s 5th-year option for 2021
- Rockford Park District creates e-sports league
- Top Box hosts grocery pop-up in Machesney Park for local families in need
- ‘Murder hornets’ discovered in US for first time
- One additional COVID-19 death in Winnebago County, surpasses 500 total cases in total
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!