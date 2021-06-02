One dead after 3-car crash in rural DeKalb County

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in rural Sycamore at the intersection of Rt. 64 and N. First Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash involved a semi-tractor trailer, a car hauler, and a Chevy Equinox. According to investigators, the Equinox was headed northbound on First Street nearing the intersection while the car hauler was headed eastbound and the semi-tractor trailer westbound.

The three vehicles collided at the four-way stop. The driver of the Chevy Equinox died as a result of their injuries.

Their identity is not being released at this time. One driver is being held in custody.

Illinois State Police, The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.