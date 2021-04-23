One dead after helicopter crash in Wyoming County

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in North Branch Township, State Police confirmed Friday.

State Police say the helicopter was discovered after a medical helicopter crew noticed a fire on the ground late Thursday night. The PA Game Commission responded and discovered the wreckage. It is a privately owned helicopter.

Search and rescue crews are staged in Forkston Township and will begin a recovery mission for the victim and the helicopter.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story