CLAREDON HILLS, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead and four others are hurt after a commuter train crashed into a semi in Suburban Chicago.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Metra BNFS line in Claredon Hills. The truck reportedly became stuck on the train tracks. A driver and passengers jumped out of the truck as the train approached. They were not hurt, though the truck did catch fire.

The Metra train was heavily damaged, and a passenger died. A Metra engineer, conductor and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

“All of us at Metra and BNFS Railway are devastated by this death and we will be working hand and hand with the NTSB to find out what happened,” said Michael Gillis, director of communications at Metra.

Construction work has been ongoing at the crossing for about a year as a new station is built in the area.