One dead after single-car Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the intersection of E. Court Street and S. Atwood Avenue for a single-car crash.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle occupied only by an unresponsive driver. Officials say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling west on E. Court approaching Jackman Street when they missed a curve, drove over a terrace and crashed into a tree. Officials say speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.