ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – At least one person is hurt after a hit and run on East State Street.

Rockford Police posted a tweet just after 11:30pm Saturday. Officers urge drivers to avoid the area of State Street near Fairview as debris was scattered on the road. Investigators said the driver that hit the victim got out of their car and ran away.

No word yet on the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.