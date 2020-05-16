One juvenile dead, teenager injured after ATV accident in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported ATV accident on Friday around 7:00 p.m. near Waco Way in Poplar Grove, west of Beech Bay Road.

The investigation showed two ATV’s had collided into each other at the scene on Waco Way.

Officials found two injured teens, an 18-year-old male and a juvenile boy, and rushed them to Javon Bea Mercy Hospital. The juvenile passed away Saturday morning. Officials say the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time and no other details were given. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

