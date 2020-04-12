One local church celebrates Easter mass with drive-thru service during COVID-19 shutdown

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Over 81 million Catholics across the country celebrated Easter mass much differently amid the COVID-19 crisis. One church in Beloit, Family Worship Center, wanted to give their congregation the opportunity to worship in person–from their car.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers allowed it with his decision to permit small gatherings.

Pastor Adam Meyer explained that it was the first time the church ever did anything like this.

“The idea of not being able to gather together especially in a church where high fives and hugs and being close as a family has been important to us that’s been the hardest adjustment to us all,” explained Pastor Meyer.

The extra measures were much appreciated by everyone in attendance.

“I’m glad we stepped out to do this to open this up to the city of Beloit we really looked into doing this the correct way we’re following all the rules and I hope this continues and people understand that it’s okay to come out as long as we’re in our cars and worship God together,” said church member Shery Wildes.

Many worshipers were able to enjoy the unusual circumstances and made the most of out it.

“You just come to enjoy it and you can talk to people through the car you don’t have to be right next to them you can say hi and yell at them and that’s kind of fun,” church member Betty Wam told us.

Pastor Meyer also mentioned that outdoor services are a great way to improve people’s mental health while also isolating.

“We’re just going to try to provide again a measure of hope during these times of uncertainty that we are all facing,” explained Pastor Meyer added.

The church hopes to continue offering drive thru services for the forseeable future.

