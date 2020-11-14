One person dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of N. Meridian Road for a two-vehicle traffic accident.
Officials say that two vehicles that were traveling in opposite directions collided head-on. One of the vehicles caught fire and Northwest Fire Department was called to put out the flames. The individual inside was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the other vehicle was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.
