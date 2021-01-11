One person dies, firefighter injured in Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:30 p.m. crews with the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 1700 block of 12th Avenue.

The Rockford Fire Chief confirmed with Eyewitness News that the fire took the life of one resident. A firefighter was also injured while on scene.

Chief tells me one person has died.



We’ll have more updates on @MyStateline. https://t.co/vdPQqWFXS5 — alexis (@alexiscarpello_) January 12, 2021

Officials say the fire was mainly in the rear of the apartment building. All residents were able to escape besides the one fatality.

We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES: