ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:30 p.m. crews with the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 1700 block of 12th Avenue.
The Rockford Fire Chief confirmed with Eyewitness News that the fire took the life of one resident. A firefighter was also injured while on scene.
Officials say the fire was mainly in the rear of the apartment building. All residents were able to escape besides the one fatality.
We will have more details as they become available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- One person dies, firefighter injured in Rockford apartment fire
- Horned DC protester appears in court after fasting since arrest, mom says he eats strict organic diet
- Community rallies around local girl with rare disease
- Rockford city council passes cannabis fund aimed to help underserved communities
- Local food pantries in major need of volunteers after holiday season