One person dies, firefighter injured in Rockford apartment fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:30 p.m. crews with the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 1700 block of 12th Avenue.

The Rockford Fire Chief confirmed with Eyewitness News that the fire took the life of one resident. A firefighter was also injured while on scene.

Officials say the fire was mainly in the rear of the apartment building. All residents were able to escape besides the one fatality.

We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories