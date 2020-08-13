Man dies after motorcycle accident in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, crews with the Boone County Fire Department and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Spring Creek and Riverside Road in Belvidere.

Officials say the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 63-year-old male from Wood Dale, Illinois was heading southeast on Riverside Road and entered into the intersection with Spring Creek Road where it collided with an eastbound 2008 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old male.

Riverside Road is controlled by a stop sign.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Javon Bea Mercy Hospital by Lifeline Ambulance where he later died. The driver of the pickup truck was the only occupant of the truck and was not injured.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

