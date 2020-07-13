One person hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A single car crash in Boone County sends one person to the hospital.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the 2100 block of Spring Creek Road in Belvidere.

A dark pick up truck could be seen rolled onto its side and crushed in on all corners of the vehicle.
First responders had to extricate the driver from the car, before rushing them to the hospital.
Authorities have not said on what caused the crash.

