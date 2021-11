ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation from a two-alarm fire at the Concord Commons apartment complex.

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue.

Another person was treated at the scene, and the Rockford Fire Department says “multiple rescues were performed.”

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.