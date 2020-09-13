One person hurt after motorcycle and SUV collide in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say that one person was injured after a motorcycle and SUV collided overnight. It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. early Sunday near the intersection of Alpine Road and Broadway in Rockford.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The crash backed up traffic for a few hours but returned to normal Sunday morning.

