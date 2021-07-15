One person hurt in South Main rollover crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ One person was hurt Thursday evening after a single car crash in Rockford.

Just after 6 p.m., first responders were called to South Main Street, near Prairie Road and the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Investigators say the driver of a Mazda sedan was hurt when the car rolled. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what may have caused the crash.

Traffic on South Main Street was blocked off while ComEd crews repaired power lines damaged in the crash.

The road has since reopened.