One person killed after shooting at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 1:50 p.m., DeKalb police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the parking lot of FasMart at 933 S. 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims. One person died at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital. Officials say the second victim did not sustain life-threatening wounds.

The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

