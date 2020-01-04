One person killed in overnight Freeport mobile home fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A man died early Saturday morning after a fire at a mobile home.

The incident happened around 5:30am Saturday at 2044 W. Galena Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find half the trailer already in flames. One woman inside escaped, but suffering from smoke inhalation. A man was trapped inside a backroom. Firefighters eventually got him out. But, he eventually passed away.

Investigators say something was cooking in the kitchen and left unattended, sparking the fire.

The trailer is a total loss. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the survivor.