ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police investigate a shooting at bar on Harrison Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 10pm Friday at the Victory Tap at 2315 Harrison Avenue. Investigators said one person was shot. The victim suffered non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.