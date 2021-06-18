One person, three dogs killed in Belvidere house fire Friday morning

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person and three dogs were killed in an early morning house fire on W. 2nd Street in Belvidere.

The Belvidere Fire Department says firefighters were called to a house in the 100 block of W. 2nd Street at 1:56 a.m. Friday, where they found heavy fire coming from a 2 story house.

Officials say one resident was outside and said two people were trapped in the home. Firefighters were able to pull two additional residents from the home, and all three were taken to the hospital, where one ultimately died.

Authorities say three dogs also were killed in the fire, which was brought under control within 15 minutes. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The home had no working smoke detectors, according to fire officials.

Belvidere Fire has declared the house a total loss, with damages estimated at $135,00.