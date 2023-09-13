ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is mourning the loss of one of his pets after his apartment caught on fire.

The Rockford Fire Department found flames at the 12-family apartment building at 5213 Linden Rd. shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. They contained the fire to a bedroom, whose tenant was not home at the time. Crews said one of his pets died, but they rescued his other pet.

One of the building residents needed treatment for smoke irritation. The Red Cross is helping another resident who was displaced by the fire.

RFD is trying to figure out what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $15,000.