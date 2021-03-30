One week ahead of election, Stateline officials test out ballot machines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline election officials fire up the ballot counting machines as voters prepare to cast their votes.

Local elections are just one week away. Two Stateline area officials say it’s incredibly important to cast your vote.

“The ability to vote is not only our right but our responsibility as U.S. Citizens,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

Winnebago County voting machines were tested one week before the April 6th election to ensure all votes are counted correctly. Two years ago, voter turnout was only at 8% for the local election. Gummow says that regardless of the turnout, they will prepare as usual.

“That’s very disappointing. Despite the turnout, the election authorities, we still have to go to all the work and all the steps of providing the voters the option to cast their votes,” said Gummow.

Since 2013, Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss says Boone County’s highest voter turnout was only 24% but she encourages voters to come out, saying every vote is extremely important.

“We had to determine the winner of a race because it was tied by a coin toss. I mean that was fantastic that we were able to do that and that was very historical for boone county, that hasn’t happened before, but that just goes to show how important it is,” said Bliss.

Bliss believes that voter turnout is so low because some voters have a false sense of security.

“I think a lot of times too people have the concept that, ‘oh, so-and-so has it wrapped up. I don’t need to turn out,’ and that’s not the case. That’s often how people can lose,” said Bliss.

Both clerks reassure voters that each vote will be counted correctly.

“We’re making sure that all the tabulators and the equipment is running properly, so that, again, every voter feels confident and secure in casting their votes,” said Gummow.

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. next Tuesday.