One year later: Rockford Township Fire was started by electrical issue

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Almost one year after the Rockford Township office building was burned to the ground, the cause of the six alarm fire is revealed.

On January 30th, 2019 multiple fire agencies were called to put out the flames.
The fire resulted in $2 million in damages.
The Township Highway Commissioner says the re-build is off to a good start, and says the fire was started by a faulty laptop battery.

“The insurance company has covered it in full,” said Daniel Conness. “There is no increase to the taxpayers, and actually we are making some improvements to some of the equiptments that were lost.”

The building is scheduled to be completed on March 1 of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories