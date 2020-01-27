One year later: Rockford Township Fire was started by electrical issue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Almost one year after the Rockford Township office building was burned to the ground, the cause of the six alarm fire is revealed.

On January 30th, 2019 multiple fire agencies were called to put out the flames.

The fire resulted in $2 million in damages.

The Township Highway Commissioner says the re-build is off to a good start, and says the fire was started by a faulty laptop battery.

“The insurance company has covered it in full,” said Daniel Conness. “There is no increase to the taxpayers, and actually we are making some improvements to some of the equiptments that were lost.”

The building is scheduled to be completed on March 1 of this year.