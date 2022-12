BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home.

Andrew Hintt, 31, along with his sons Benjamin and Sebastian, 5 and 7 respectively, were all shot.

Police arrested Alize Smith for the murders a few weeks later. Home surveillance video showed Smith at the house the morning before the family was killed.

There was a candlelight vigil for the family Monday night at Belvidere Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E Harrison St.